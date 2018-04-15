MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama lawmakers have set aside $11 million in the recently passed budgets for behavioral health services for Medicaid-eligible children.

Al.com reports that the funding is aimed at expanding community and home-based services. It’s being offered by the Alabama Department of Mental Health for children and youth with severe emotional disturbance and those with autism spectrum disorder.

Ivey says the services are needed.

Federal matching dollars will add another $25 million for a total of $36 million in available funding for the 2019 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

Two years ago, the Alabama Disability Advocacy Program and the Center for Public Representation filed a complaint with state officials alleging the state’s Medicaid program was violating federal law by not providing adequate screening and home.