DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state Senate has given final approval to a bill toughening the penalty for straw purchases of guns.

The measure was approved unanimously Thursday. It now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney.

The bill raises the maximum sentence for a first offense of making a straw purchase from three years to five years.

It’s unclear what impact the new law might have. There are few arrests, and even fewer convictions, for straw purchases in state court.

The measure was one of three gun-control bills facing floor votes Thursday.

The Senate also planned to vote on a bill outlawing bump stocks, while the House is considering a measure allowing authorities to seize firearms from people deemed by mental health providers and police to be a danger to themselves or others.