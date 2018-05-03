MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House has approved a domestic terrorism bill inspired by an alleged school shooting plot that was thwarted in February.
A person could be charged with domestic terrorism for engaging in or taking substantial steps to kill or injure multiple people or threatening the population with mass destruction, killing or kidnapping.
The felony crime carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Lawmakers introduced the bill after the state Supreme Court ruled Jack Sawyer was improperly charged with attempted murder over accusations he was planning a shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.
The court said preparation was not the same as an attempt.
The domestic terrorism bill is heading back to the Senate. If passed, it will then go to the governor’s desk.