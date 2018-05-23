BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House has approved of a $2 surcharge on car rentals to help pay for enhanced training for local police officers around the state.

Supporters say they expect the fee would raise up to $10 million a year and provide stable revenue for the newly-created Municipal Police Training Fund.

The House voted 145-4 on Wednesday to pass the bill, one day after the Senate approved a similar provision as part of the proposed state budget.

Republican Rep. James Lyons, of Andover, was one of the four votes against the surcharge.

Lyons said he supports funding for police training, but called it an “absolute joke” that the Legislature could not find the money elsewhere in a $40 billion budget.

Lawmakers originally intended to use revenue from marijuana sales for the fund.