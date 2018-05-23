CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Legislature has passed a bill that started out as a modest proposal to create a state demographer job and ended up becoming something of an omnibus measure to burn through a surplus.

Both the House and Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to spend about $102 million produced by unexpectedly high business tax revenues this year. The total includes $13 million for state employee pay raises, $30 million for bridge repairs, $10 million for the state’s rainy day fund and $44 million to settle a dispute with hospitals over uncompensated care.

It passed the Senate on a voice vote. The House approved it 242-92 over the objection of opponents who argued lawmakers should return for a special session to consider each item individually instead of lumped together.