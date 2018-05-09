HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — It appears unlikely lawmakers will vote to increase the state’s minimum wage, despite a strongly worded letter from the leader of Connecticut’s largest labor organization.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) says there doesn’t appear to be enough time or support to pass the legislation before Wednesday’s midnight adjournment. Lawmakers originally proposed increasing the $10.10 an hour wage to $15 by 2021.

Lori Pelletier, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, sent the four Democratic legislative leaders a letter on May 3, saying the minimum wage and three other bills “need to be acted on so they DO NOT become victims to sine die,” referring to session’s end. She said if the bills aren’t called, the AFL-CIO’s legislative scorecard for each lawmaker — which shows how they vote — could be affected.