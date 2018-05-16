BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have decided to cushion the blow of an expected drop in public school letter grades later this year.

The House gave final passage to the legislation by Senate Education Chairman Dan “Blade” Morrish with an 89-0 vote Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the bill.

The Advocate reports that the measure would require Louisiana to issue two public school letter grades and two school performance scores when the results are unveiled.

One grade would reflect how students fared under Louisiana’s previous, more generous grading system. The other would show how they performed under a new setup that makes state ratings more rigorous.

The number of F-rated schools is expected to rise sharply, and A-rated schools shrink when grades are issued.

___

Senate Bill 152: www.legis.la.gov