BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have decided to cushion the blow of an expected drop in public school letter grades later this year.
The House gave final passage to the legislation by Senate Education Chairman Dan “Blade” Morrish with an 89-0 vote Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the bill.
The Advocate reports that the measure would require Louisiana to issue two public school letter grades and two school performance scores when the results are unveiled.
One grade would reflect how students fared under Louisiana’s previous, more generous grading system. The other would show how they performed under a new setup that makes state ratings more rigorous.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
The number of F-rated schools is expected to rise sharply, and A-rated schools shrink when grades are issued.
___
Senate Bill 152: www.legis.la.gov