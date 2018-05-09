BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s agriculture department will be able to shield some records about its regulation of the medical marijuana program, under a measure approved by lawmakers.
The bill by Sen. Francis Thompson, a Delhi Democrat, will grant a public records exemption to “internal procedures,” security plans and transportation plans involving medical marijuana, which is expected to be available this summer.
Lawmakers in the House voted 97-0 Wednesday for the Senate-approved measure. It heads next to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has raised no objections to the bill. Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain asked for the exemptions.
Thompson’s proposal also allows the agency to keep hidden records held by forestry officers and livestock brand inspectors that involve ongoing criminal investigations and the location of emergency fuel for disasters.
___
Senate Bill 168: www.legis.la.gov