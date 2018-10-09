IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A longtime Republican Idaho lawmaker who lost to a political newcomer in May’s primary is among six candidates mounting write-in campaigns.

Rep. Tom Loertscher of Iona filed paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office Tuesday to run as an independent in eastern Idaho’s District 32 in the November general election.

Loertscher has served nearly 30 years in the Legislature, rising to chairman of the House State Affairs Committee. Ralph Mossman of Driggs has also filed as a write-in candidate in the same district.

Other write-in candidates running as Independents are Michael Rath of Saint Maries for U.S. representative in District 1, Lisa Marie of Boise for governor, Tony Ullrich of Hammett for state representative in District 23, and Peter Rickards of Twin Falls for state senator in District 24.