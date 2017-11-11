CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A state lawmaker from Jackson is working on a bill that would allow voters in Teton County to decide whether to tax the sales of million-dollar homes.

Rep. Andy Schwartz told the Casper Star-Tribune it would allow county commissioners to ask voters to approve the tax on homes that sell for $1 million or more. It would range from 1 percent to 2 percent based on the price.

The bill would only apply to counties where annual property sales exceed $600 million. Teton County is the only one that meets that threshold although Schwartz, a Democrat, is open to lowering the figure if other counties want the taxing option.

Wyoming Realtors president and Jackson real estate agent Devon Viehman says such a tax would make all housing less affordable.

