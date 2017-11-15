FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker in Kentucky says he has asked a state ethics commission to investigate a sexual harassment settlement involving four members of the House of Representatives.
Rep. Jim Wayne says he filed a complaint with the Legislative Ethics Commission, which has the power to subpoena witnesses. He wants the commission to investigate a sexual harassment settlement involving former Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover and three other GOP lawmakers.
Hoover acknowledged the settlement and resigned from his leadership position earlier this month. He is still in the legislature. House Republican leaders have hired a law firm to conduct their own investigation.
The commission investigated sexual harassment allegations against former Democratic Rep. John Arnold in 2014. The commission voted to fine him $3,000.
