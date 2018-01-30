At least 27 lawmakers have invited young immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that ends March 5.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Paul Gosar has asked the U.S. Capitol Police and the Department of Justice to “consider checking identification” of everyone attending President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and “arresting any illegal aliens in attendance,” he announced on Twitter Tuesday.

The move is presumably aimed at so-called Dreamers who will be in attendance.

At least 27 lawmakers have invited young immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that ends March 5.

Dreamers are legally protected from arrest and deportation under the program, which was started under President Barack Obama in 2013.

“Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance,” Gosar’s tweet read.

The USCP has not indicated whether it will follow through on Gosar’s request.

USCP officers are “under no order” to verify a visitor’s immigration status, a source familiar with Tuesday night’s security protocol told Roll Call.

An official USCP spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gosar, an Arizona Republican and one of the most conservative members of Congress, also asked authorities to arrest those using “fraudulent social security numbers and identification to pass through security.”

“Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress,” he said in a statement posted to his Twitter page. “Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported.”