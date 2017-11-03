PITTSBURGH (AP) — A state lawmaker from the Pittsburgh area is stepping down next week, on the day he’s scheduled to be sentenced for his role in an illegal gambling machine operation.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday that seven-term Rep. Marc Gergely submitted a resignation letter to the House speaker. It takes effect Monday.

The 48-year-old Democrat’s letter didn’t elaborate on his plan to quit the chamber.

His resignation is a condition of the guilty plea he entered in August to misdemeanors for conspiracy and campaign finance violations.

House Speaker Mike Turzai has until Nov. 16 to schedule a special election to fill Gergely’s unexpired term. Gergely’s last vote in the House was Oct. 26 on the massive gambling expansion bill that Gov. Tom Wolf signed Monday.

Gergely voted for it.



