COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio House member and supporter of GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine wants to dismiss a complaint he filed with the state Elections Commission alleging a $3 million campaign loan involving DeWine’s primary opponent was an illegal contribution.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Rep. Mike Duffey, a Worthington Republican, said Friday the complaint he filed April 30 against Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor is moot given Taylor’s primary loss.
Duffey says he doesn’t want to “drag” Taylor through litigation and has concerns about his own legal costs.
The Elections Commission is expected to consider Duffey’s request at a meeting June 28.
Taylor originally reported loaning her campaign $3 million, but later reported repaying the same amount to her wealthy husband. Her campaign said the transactions were legal because they involved marital assets.
