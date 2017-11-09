COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio state lawmaker has begun the process of trying to remove Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill from the bench following O’Neill’s decision to run for governor.

State Rep. Niraj Antani, a Miamisburg Republican, says he filed initial paperwork Thursday for a concurrent resolution supporting O’Neill’s removal.

Antani says O’Neill has committed a “clear violation” of the judicial ethics code by politicking while serving on the court.

O’Neill is the lone Democrat holding an Ohio statewide elected seat. His current term expires in January 2019. If he leaves early, Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) gets to appoint a replacement.

O’Neill says he’s violated no rules. He recused himself last week from any new cases and plans to leave the court nearer to the Feb. 7 candidate filing deadline.