JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker is seeking to create a bipartisan majority coalition in the House after leaving a fragile GOP caucus that he says was “doomed to fail.”

Kenai Rep. Gary Knopp (kuh-nop) says he wanted to start talks on possibly forming a bipartisan coalition. The new legislative session starts Jan. 15.

After the November elections, Republicans rushed to claim control of the House, which the current, Democratic House speaker said was premature.

Republicans said they had the minimum 21 members needed for a majority, including Knopp and assuming a win in a Fairbanks race by Bart LeBon. A recount showed LeBon winning by one vote but his Democratic opponent has challenged that.

Knopp says he left the fledgling GOP organization last week, after questioning whether it could stick together.