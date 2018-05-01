SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois lawmaker says he is ready to move legislation approving a reconstruction plan for a veterans’ home in Quincy to wipe out deadly Legionnaires’ disease there.

Sen. Tom Cullerton is chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. The Villa Park Democrat is awaiting a report from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration set for delivery Tuesday afternoon.

The pneumonia-like Legionnaires’ has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents at the Quincy home since 2015. Legionella bacteria breed in water systems and can sicken people who inhale water vapor.

Rauner told reporters earlier Tuesday that the plan would include state-of-the-art residential and medical facilities. A preliminary report in April put total improvement costs at $278 million.

Water-quality management and purchase of a nearby vacant nursing home as backup quarters are shorter-range options.