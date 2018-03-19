WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A U.S. senator from Kansas is pushing for Wichita to be the headquarters for the Army’s new innovation-focused command.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Republican Sen. Jerry Moran met with Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy last week to advocate for the city as the headquarters of the new Army Futures Command.

The new command is part of the Army’s efforts to reform the service’s system of acquiring new equipment more quickly and cost-effectively. The command will collaborate with academic institutions and employ civilian workers focused on innovation.

Moran thinks Wichita qualifies partly because of Wichita State University, its Innovation Campus and the National Institute for Aviation Research.

An Army Futures Command Task Force spokesman says the group is looking at several locations for the headquarters but can’t openly discuss them.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com