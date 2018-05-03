COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — University of South Carolina basketball star A’ja Wilson would get her own monument on Statehouse grounds under proposed legislation.
The effort launched Wednesday by state Rep. Leon Howard would be another first for the most decorated athlete in the school’s history. There are no monuments to any athlete — or woman — among the historical figures honored around the state’s capitol.
A 2007 state law put a moratorium on any new monuments, although exceptions are allowed through a detailed approval process.
The bill has no chance this year, but it speaks to Wilson’s popularity. The Hopkins native was the No. 1 overall pick in last month’s WNBA Draft after leading the Gamecocks to a national championship last year and winning numerous national player of the year accolades.
