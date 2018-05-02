PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island lawmaker is pitching a legislative fix to the ongoing rift between officials at T.F. Green Airport and the ride-hailing company Uber.

Rep. Gregory Costantino, a Democrat, said Wednesday he plans to introduce a bill this week that would limit the fees the airport can impose on Uber drivers, setting a cap at $3.

The Providence Journal reports Uber suspended its service Tuesday at Rhode Island’s main airport after officials there imposed a $6 fee for each pickup. The airport officials said the fees were needed to recoup revenue. Lyft, another ride-hailing service, continues to operate at the airport and pays a $5 fee for each pickup.

Costantino says the state is once again nickel-and-diming its citizens and sending an anti-business message.

