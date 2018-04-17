MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator and a lobbyist who once chaired the Alabama Republican Party are scheduled to appear in federal court on conspiracy charges.

State Republican Rep. Jack D. Williams of Vestavia Hills and lobbyist Marty Connors are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Montgomery.

The two were arrested this month, along with G. Ford Gilbert of California, on conspiracy to commit bribery and mail fraud charges.

The charges relate to payments made to another lawmaker to advance an insurance bill. Prosecutors say Gilbert paid then-state Rep. Micky Hammon to push legislation in 2016 that would require Blue Cross to cover treatments at his diabetes clinics

Prosecutors say Williams and Connors knew of Hammon’s financial interest and tried to help him. The bill did not pass.