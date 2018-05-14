PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s senate president is hailing the Supreme Court’s decision to let states legalize sports betting.
Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio had already introduced a bill allowing gambling at facilities in Rhode Island where it has been approved, like Twin River in Lincoln and a new casino in Tiverton. He said Monday that legalized gambling would bring in critical revenue.
Ruggerio is a longtime proponent of legalized gambling. A Senate committee will consider his proposal, which has bipartisan support, on Tuesday.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo included potential revenue from gambling in her budget proposal this year.
The nation’s highest court struck down a federal law that prohibited gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. All four major professional sports leagues urged the court to uphold the ban.