PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island state lawmaker wants to make non-disclosure agreements nonbinding in sexual harassment cases.

Democratic Sen. James Sheehan introduced a bill that would void any provision of a settlement that prohibits the disclosure of facts related to a claim of sexual harassment, retaliation for reporting sexual harassment or stalking.

The North Kingstown lawmaker says these agreements are being used to stop victims from discussing abuse and from warning others.

The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended Tuesday that the bill be held for further study.

Most state senators are co-sponsoring the legislation.