BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York congressman wants to eliminate the fee veterans sometimes have to pay in order to obtain their own military records.
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democrat from Buffalo, has introduced legislation in the House that would do away with the government’s fee for access to veterans’ records.
While no fee is charged if a request for a record pertains to obtaining benefits, a veteran or the next-of-kin can be hit with a charge of up to $70 per copy for other requests.
Members of Congress often are asked by constituents to assist in receiving veterans’ military files for the purpose of determining eligibility for benefits or for service medals. Higgins has handled many such requests over the years for veterans of World War II and Korea and their families.
