DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state lawmaker has been arrested for allegedly having a gun at Denver International Airport.

Denver police say Rep. Lori Saine was arrested at the airport Tuesday and was being held for investigation of introducing a firearm into a transportation facility. The case will be presented to the Denver District Attorney’s Office to consider possible charges.

Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery referred questions to police, and police spokesman Sonny Jackson declined to release any other information.

Saine, a Weld County Republican, has advocated for gun rights and co-sponsored a 2017 bill to repeal some restrictions on ammunition magazines. She did not return a phone call and an email seeking comment Tuesday evening.

Firearms are allowed on planes if they are properly stored in checked luggage.