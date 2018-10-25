WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former law school applicant has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking an alumnus who interviewed him.
The News Journal reports a federal judge called 28-year-old Ho Ka Terence Yung’s harassment and intimidation “a disturbing mix of violence and sexual degradation that actually resulted in complete strangers approaching the victim’s home.”
A U.S. attorney’s office release says Yung’s parents live in Wilmington, Delaware, where he met the victim during an admissions process interview for “a top national law school.” Prosecutors say Yung performed poorly and was rejected a week later.
Yung embarked on an 18-month cyberstalking campaign, including publishing online ads directing people interested in violent sexual activity to the victim’s house.
Yung was arrested in Austin, Texas, in February 2017. He pleaded guilty Tuesday.