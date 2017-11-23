HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state prosecutors have been asked to review if a Hartford police officer mistreated a suspect in a holding cell.

The request came after other officers raised concerns about the officer. The Valley News reports the department also hired an independent investigator to review the treatment of 32-year-old Jeffrey Stroike. Police said they found him passed out on a road and brought him in after he woke up and didn’t follow their commands.

Stroike says he doesn’t remember all of the details from September arrest, but recalls he woke up in the hospital with soreness and a “fat eyebrow.” He contends he was roughed up and choked by officers.

There is video of the event, and Hartford Police Chief Phil Kasten is reviewing a public records request about the video.

