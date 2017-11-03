WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The former office manager for a Connecticut law firm has been charged with embezzling more than $125,000 from the business.

Police say 49-year-old Kathleen Botsacos, of Southington, was charged this week after they completed an investigation into the alleged theft that began about five years ago at the Waterbury office of attorney Leonard Crone.

She faces 11 counts of forgery and first-degree larceny for allegedly forging Crone’s signature on multiple checks that she made out to herself, which were drawn from Crone’s own funds.

Crone tells The Republican-American that Botsacos was a trusted employee for 25 years and the allegations are “disappointing.” He says no clients were affected.

Botsacos is free pending a court appearance later this month. Her home phone number has been disconnected.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com