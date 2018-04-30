JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — A law firm and a Muslim civil rights group say they plan to conduct a civil rights investigation after police fatally shot a Georgia woman.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Awad Law Firm said in a news release Sunday that they had agreed to represent the family of 36-year-old Shukri Ali Said, who died Saturday. They say Said was mentally ill.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said preliminary information indicates that Johns Creek police responded around 7:13 a.m. Saturday to a report of a woman threatening a family member with a knife. The GBI says officers found Said near an intersection and that she didn’t respond to their commands to drop the knife. The GBI says two officers fired their guns, hitting Said.