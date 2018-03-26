AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine child abuse advocates and law enforcement officials are speaking out after two girls recently died following abuse in their homes.

Kate Perkins of the Maine Children’s Trust said child abuse and prevention councils are working with law enforcement officials to “insure Maine children are safely nurtured.”

The groups are holding a news conference on Tuesday.

Officials are investigating the handling of the deaths of Marissa Kennedy last month in Stockton Springs and 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December in Wiscasset. Officials say there were reports of abuse and neglect involving more than 3,200 children last year in Maine.