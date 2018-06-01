HONOLULU (AP) — The company that owns a geothermal plant near Hawaii’s erupting volcano says lava has burned down a substation and adjacent warehouse that stored a drilling rig at the complex.
Ormat Technologies also said in a release Thursday that the main access road to the plant has been covered by lava. The buildings were destroyed Wednesday.
Two geothermal wellheads at the plant were covered by lava on May 28.
Due to a fast-moving lava flow, authorities have issued mandatory orders for residents of Leilani Estates to evacuate by noon and those in Kapoho Beach and Vacationland to leave by 2 p.m. or risk being trapped and unreachable by emergency crews.
Kilauea has been spouting lava, ash, and rocks since May 3.