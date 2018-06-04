NEW YORK (AP) — “Orange Is the New Black” actress Laura Prepon is married.
The 38-year-old tweeted a photo and announced on Sunday that she and 37-year-old actor Ben Foster had tied the knot.
Prepon thanked everyone for “all the love and support.”
The couple got engaged in 2016. They had their first child, a girl, last August.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 2 climbers killed after fall from Yosemite's El Capitan
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge