KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Laura Rollins Hockaday, a longtime writer for The Kansas City Star who worked to add diversity to the newspaper’s society pages, died at the age of 79.
Her cousin, Irv Hockaday, former CEO of Hallmark Cards, said she died Tuesday at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City from complications of viral pneumonia.
Hockaday worked at The Star from 1962 to 2000, spending the final 18 years as the paper’s people editor.
The newspaper reports that she accepted that job on the condition that she could define what society was, and she was dedicated to including the under-recognized civic contributions of African-Americans and Hispanics.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
Hockaday, who never married, was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
A private burial is being planned.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com