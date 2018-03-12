BOSTON (AP) — Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor’easter in 10 days bears down on the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of New England and a winter weather advisory for eastern New York and Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey.

The storm is expected to hit about midnight and last through most of the day Tuesday, with snow accumulating at a rate of 2 inches per hour at times.

The weather service says Boston and areas south of the city could get a foot and a half of snow, with less to the west of the city. Providence, Rhode Island is in line for about 15 inches.