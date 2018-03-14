SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Late-winter storms are piling up snow in the Sierra Nevada and scattering showers elsewhere around the state.
The National Weather Service says there will be periods of heavy snow and strong winds Wednesday, and again Thursday afternoon into Saturday.
Elevations above 3,000 feet (914 meters) can expect 1 to 3 feet (0.3 meter to 0.9 meter) of snow, while pass elevations could get up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) through late Friday.
The weather service warns that drivers may experience whiteout conditions, chain controls and road closures.
A backcountry avalanche watch has been issued for the central Sierra between Yuba and Ebbetts passes, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.
Southern California forecasters say there’s potential for a system to bring heavy rains early next week.
Spring begins on Tuesday.