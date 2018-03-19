CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Forecasters say a late winter storm is expected to bring significant snowfall to parts of West Virginia this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for at least six of West Virginia’s 55 counties starting Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 5 inches (13 centimeters) or more are possible.

The watch area includes northeastern sections of the state. Southeastern West Virginia is expected to receive a mix of rain, sleet and snow before changing to all snow on Wednesday and Thursday.