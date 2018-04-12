OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man left partially paralyzed when gunfire erupted as he and three others were robbing a suburban Kansas City gun shop has been sentenced to life in prison for killing the shop’s owner.

The Kansas City Star report that 23-year-old De’Anthony Wiley won’t be eligible for parole for 25 years under the sentence ordered Thursday. He says he’s “deeply ashamed.”

He pleaded guilty in February to first-degree felony murder and other charges in the 2015 death of 44-year-old Jon Bieker.

The robbery of Bieker’s Shawnee, Kansas, gun store turned deadly when one of the robbers punched his wife. Bieker then emerged from a back room with a gun. Bieker was killed and three of the robbers wounded in the ensuing gunfight.

Wiley was the final robber sentenced to life imprisonment.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com