OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The last of three people arrested after methamphetamine was found in a vehicle pulled over by a deputy in southeastern Nebraska has been sentenced.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Valeria Navarro-Martinez was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 28 months in prison.
In September the judge also sent Jose Lopez-Salazar to prison for 28 months and Jose Manuel Zavala-Barron to eight years and a month.
Prosecutors say a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy stopped a car carrying Navarro-Martinez and Lopez-Salazar on April 5 last year for following too closely on Interstate 80. Twenty-three packages holding about 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) were found in the car doors after Navarro-Martinez consented to a search.
Zavala-Barron was arrested later in Omaha, where more meth was found.
