Share story

By
The Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio assembly plant has made its last Jeep Wrangler JK, bringing an end to its 12-year production run.

Fiat Chrysler’s plant in Toledo has built more than 2 million Jeep Wrangler JK vehicles since 2006. The last one rolled off the assembly line Friday.

The plant will begin preparing to make a new Jeep pickup truck in the first half of 2019.

The Toledo complex has been making the new version of the Wrangler since January.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Ending production of the old Wrangler will mean temporary layoffs for about 1,700 workers.

The Associated Press