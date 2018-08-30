PORTLAND — The only remaining doctor in Oregon’s only heart transplant program has resigned, leaving the state with no medical facilities that can perform the life-saving procedure.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thursday that Oregon Health & Science University will transfer the 20 patients on its waiting list to other transplant centers.

The Portland hospital notified patients this week that it was suspending its heart transplant program for 14 days because one doctor had left and two others had given notice.

Other medical centers that have suspended similar programs have taken months or years to resurrect them.

The final doctor to leave did not give a reason for her departure.

Federal data shows the hospital performed 30 heart transplants in 2017 and 18 in 2016.

The closest transplant programs are in Washington and California.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com