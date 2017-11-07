TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say a Florida man has admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute more than 45 kilograms of drugs including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and morphine.

Sauro Estevez Figueredo pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy.

Figueredo is the last of five defendants charged in the case to plead guilty. The 49-year-old Miami man faces at least 10 years in prison and could get a life term when he’s sentenced Feb. 15.

Prosecutors say authorities saw a truck driven by Figueredo and another man parked near a store in Clifton in February 2016. Later that day, two other men drove to the truck and left with a suitcase given to them by another defendant.

Another man soon arrived with two empty bags and then left with them filled.