INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Activists and clergy members gathered in downtown Indianapolis to pray for a civilian police merit board to fire two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist last year.

The Indianapolis Star reports that about 20 people prayed Thursday morning across the street from the City-County Building, where the board was hearing the third and final day of testimony in the killing of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

Indianapolis’ police chief has recommended the board fire officers Carlton Howard and Michal Dinnsen. They fatally shot Bailey in June 2017 after he allegedly ignored commands to show his hands and reached into his car’s center console after crashing it following a traffic stop.

No gun was found in Bailey’s car.

A special prosecutor cleared the officers of criminal charges in Bailey’s killing.

