PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Court officials say the final day has arrived for a Portland landlord convicted of code violations in a fatal fire to continue his appeal.

Gregory Nisbet sought a new trial when he was convicted of code violations stemming from a November 2014 fire that killed six people. His lawyers later asked to be removed from the appeal.

Nisbet has until Friday to either file a brief or hire a new lawyer to file one on his behalf. Court officials say he has done neither of those things so far.

Nisbet was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter in the same trial that resulted in his conviction on code violations. The violations were related to the safety of the apartment building, where the fire started in a cigarette disposal container.