TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Much of the fanfare that accompanied the opening of a new $3.9 billion bridge spanning the Hudson River north of New York City was missing when its predecessor officially closed Friday night.
The old Tappan Zee Bridge has been replaced by the adjacent twin-span Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.
The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2y0EFPW ) reports a 1929 Model A Ford Phaeton was the final vehicle to cross the old Tappan Zee.
One of the two new spans is now accommodating traffic flowing both ways between Westchester and Rockland counties in New York’s northern suburbs.
That span officially opened in late August for Rockland-bound drivers. On Friday night, Westchester-bound traffic was diverted onto the same span.
A temporary concrete divider will be used until the second span opens next year.
Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com