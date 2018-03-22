MACON, Ga. (AP) — The last two original members of the Allman Brothers will be playing in Macon, Georgia, on May 17. But they’ll be performing separately.

Marketing Director Maggie Reimer tells The Macon Telegraph that Betts and Jaimoe Johanson have not been in the same town since 1999, excluding Gregg Allman’s funeral last year.

The Dickey Betts Band and the Devon Allman Project featuring Duane Betts will play at the Macon City Auditorium, and the Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band and the Heather Gillis Band will perform at the Hargray Capitol Theatre. A portion of proceeds from both shows will go toward The Big House Museum, a museum dedicated to the Allman Brothers.

The other four original members of the band — Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman — are buried at Rose Hill Cemetery.

