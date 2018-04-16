LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas team participating in this year’s Boston Marathon is running in honor of the victims that were killed and injured during a bombing at the event five years ago and the victims of the Oct. 1 concert shooting on the Strip.

KLAS-TV reports the Vegas Strong team running in the race on Monday is sponsored by the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center which offers free counseling and support to the Las Vegas shooting victims.

Team member Jeremy Wallace says the two tragedies are connected by the strength and resiliency that the Boston and Las Vegas communities showed in the aftermath.

The 2018 Boston Marathon will be the 122nd edition of the event.

