LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a pedestrian is dead after being struck by two vehicles at an intersection with the Las Vegas Strip.
Police say the vehicles hit the 60-year-old man around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, when he was crossing the road against the red pedestrian signal and outside the crosswalk.
Authorities say a dark-colored pickup truck struck the man first at the intersection of the Strip and East Sahara Avenue. He was run over a second time by a white hatchback or station wagon.
Police did not immediately identify the man. They are now looking for the drivers because they did not stop after the crash.
This is the 119th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas area this year.