LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Mandarin Oriental hotel on the Las Vegas Strip will become a Waldorf Astoria this summer.
Hilton’s luxury hotel brand on Wednesday announced it will operate the 392-room property in the complex that includes the Aria casino-resort, Vdara Hotel and Veer Towers.
A subsidiary of MGM Resorts International last month announced the sale of the 47-story property for about $214 million but did not reveal the buyer.
The Mandarin Oriental’s management agreement was cancelled as a result of the sale.
The hotel will be known as the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The property does not have a casino.
Hilton says the hotel will participate in its loyalty rewards program.