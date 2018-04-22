LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a longtime Las Vegas sports handicapper has been found dead at Mount Charleston after a weeklong search.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the body of 57-year-old David Malinsky was discovered Friday near Mummy Spring.

A close friend of Malinsky — Ted Sevransky — told the newspaper that he slipped and fell to his death.

Sevransky says Malinsky spent free time hiking in the mountains where he studied bristlecone pine trees and would photograph and document them.

Search and rescue crews from Red Rock and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had been searching for Malinsky since he went missing April 14.

Malinsky had a sports betting blog and participated in radio shows. He was probably best known for the “Stardust Line” show at the old Stardust sports book.

